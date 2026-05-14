JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Susquehanna

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $30.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the information services provider's stock. Susquehanna's target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.24% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on JD. Citigroup raised their price objective on JD.com from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura increased their target price on JD.com from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JD.com from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised JD.com from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on JD.com from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.69.

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JD.com Price Performance

JD.com stock opened at $33.26 on Thursday. JD.com has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. JD.com had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its stake in JD.com by 365.8% during the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 750 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 657.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company's stock.

JD.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JD.com this week:

About JD.com

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com's business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

Further Reading

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