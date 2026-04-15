Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target to $47.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.87% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $63.67.

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.33. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $88.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 47.23%.The business had revenue of $754.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $742.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,348,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 562,724 shares in the company, valued at $30,342,078.08. This represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4,261.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 171.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,591 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company's stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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