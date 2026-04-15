Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Stock

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.57% from the company's previous close.

CAT has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen cut Caterpillar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $735.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $805.00 price objective on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $678.00 to $769.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $751.23.

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Caterpillar Stock Down 2.0%

CAT opened at $778.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $362.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm's fifty day moving average is $730.43 and its 200 day moving average is $630.00. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $282.46 and a fifty-two week high of $798.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total value of $1,730,391.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,117.23. The trade was a 61.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 7,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.90, for a total value of $6,130,517.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,236,946.70. The trade was a 14.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 125,950 shares of company stock worth $88,577,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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