Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Price

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the apparel retailer's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective points to a potential downside of 7.94% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LULU. BTIG Research cut lululemon athletica from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $179.55.

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lululemon athletica Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of LULU opened at $124.92 on Friday. lululemon athletica has a 12 month low of $116.63 and a 12 month high of $338.49. The firm's 50 day moving average is $142.08 and its 200-day moving average is $170.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.87.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 14.22%.The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that lululemon athletica will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Andre Maestrini purchased 3,275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.02 per share, for a total transaction of $494,590.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 34,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,892.02. The trade was a 10.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles V. Bergh acquired 6,090 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.20 per share, for a total transaction of $999,978.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,090 shares in the company, valued at $999,978. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of lululemon athletica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 5.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its position in lululemon athletica by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 996 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in lululemon athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 112,632 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $26,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting lululemon athletica

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Positive Sentiment: LULU beat Q1 EPS and revenue estimates, showing the business is still growing, and China remains a potential growth area. lululemon athletica inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

LULU beat Q1 EPS and revenue estimates, showing the business is still growing, and China remains a potential growth area. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still see upside from current levels, with several targets reduced but still above the stock price, suggesting valuation may now be more attractive after the selloff. lululemon athletica stock page

Some analysts still see upside from current levels, with several targets reduced but still above the stock price, suggesting valuation may now be more attractive after the selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America and Robert W. Baird both lowered price targets but kept neutral ratings, reinforcing a wait-and-see view rather than a strong bearish call.

Bank of America and Robert W. Baird both lowered price targets but kept neutral ratings, reinforcing a wait-and-see view rather than a strong bearish call. Neutral Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a hold rating, indicating analysts are increasingly cautious but not uniformly negative.

Needham reaffirmed a hold rating, indicating analysts are increasingly cautious but not uniformly negative. Negative Sentiment: lululemon reduced FY2026 revenue and earnings guidance, with full-year sales now expected to be flat to down, far below prior expectations. Lululemon Cuts Outlook as Headwinds Mount

lululemon reduced FY2026 revenue and earnings guidance, with full-year sales now expected to be flat to down, far below prior expectations. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance also missed consensus, signaling near-term earnings pressure and making the turnaround look longer and more difficult.

Q2 guidance also missed consensus, signaling near-term earnings pressure and making the turnaround look longer and more difficult. Negative Sentiment: Analysts at BTIG, BNP Paribas Exane, Telsey, and others downgraded the stock or cut targets sharply, reflecting growing concern about weaker U.S. demand, competition, and brand momentum.

Analysts at BTIG, BNP Paribas Exane, Telsey, and others downgraded the stock or cut targets sharply, reflecting growing concern about weaker U.S. demand, competition, and brand momentum. Negative Sentiment: Reuters and other reports highlighted slowing traffic, waning brand appeal, and tariff costs as added headwinds, which is weighing on sentiment ahead of the new CEO’s arrival. Lululemon slides as bleak forecasts deepen turnaround worries

lululemon athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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