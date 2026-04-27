Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Price

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the conglomerate's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.38% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $249.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $250.00.

Get HON alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of HON traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.69. 229,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,200,830. The company has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.78 and a 200 day moving average of $215.48. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $186.76 and a 1-year high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. Honeywell International's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $2,415,721.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,099,887. This trade represents a 68.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Honeywell International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Honeywell International wasn't on the list.

While Honeywell International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here