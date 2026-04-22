Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Price

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $560.00 to $515.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective points to a potential upside of 7.46% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $714.00 to $609.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $585.17.

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $479.25 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $427.84 and a one year high of $603.88. The company's fifty day moving average price is $477.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.63. The company has a market capitalization of $170.20 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total transaction of $109,936.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $65,829.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,673.60. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,943 shares of company stock worth $17,279,568. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,599,661 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $15,026,776,000 after purchasing an additional 263,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,701,591 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $8,892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 162,264 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,856,018 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $4,449,491,000 after purchasing an additional 127,526 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $2,856,987,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,128,735 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,338,350,000 after purchasing an additional 611,268 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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