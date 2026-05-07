Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Price

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Jefferies Financial Group's price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.14% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CTVA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Corteva from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. CICC Research upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.62.

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Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $80.07. 202,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,953,527. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average of $72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Corteva has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $85.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.59.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. Corteva had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Corteva's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $636,207.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,289.50. This represents a 50.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Corteva by 118.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company's stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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