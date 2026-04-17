Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Workspace Group (LON:WKP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 493 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target points to a potential upside of 40.62% from the stock's current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 503 target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 495.20.

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Workspace Group Price Performance

WKP stock traded down GBX 23 on Friday, reaching GBX 350.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,461,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,991. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of GBX 312 and a 1 year high of GBX 459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 386.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 395.45. The company has a market cap of £674.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more. That in environments they tailor themselves, free from constraint and compromise, teams are best able to collaborate, build their culture and realise their potential.

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