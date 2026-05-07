Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

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Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, January 19th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 150 price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 7,025.

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InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 149.85 on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 80.74 and a 1 year high of GBX 151.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -181.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business's 50-day moving average is GBX 136.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,908.39. The company has a market capitalization of £223.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at InterContinental Hotels Group

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury purchased 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £134.34 per share, for a total transaction of £94,038. Insiders own 2.73% of the company's stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

Our presence IHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good. With a family of 20 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes with over 160 million members, IHG has more than one million rooms across 6,963 open hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of a further 2,300 properties. Our ambition To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale, enterprise platform and performance, doing so sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel owners, guests and society as a whole. Our strategy To use our scale and expertise to create the exceptional guest experiences and owner returns needed to grow our brands in the industry's most valuable markets and segments.

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