Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 685 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 4.74% from the company's previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, discoverIE Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 872.50.

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discoverIE Group Price Performance

DSCV stock traded up GBX 31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 654. The stock had a trading volume of 9,588,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,678. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 596.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 596.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.72. The company has a market cap of £635.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.14. discoverIE Group has a 52-week low of GBX 505 and a 52-week high of GBX 754.

Insider Buying and Selling at discoverIE Group

In related news, insider Simon Gibbins purchased 2,601 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 623 per share, for a total transaction of £16,204.23. Also, insider Clive Watson purchased 200 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 640 per share, for a total transaction of £1,280. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About discoverIE Group

discoverIE Group plc is an international group of businesses that design and manufacture innovative electronic components for industrial use. The Group provides application-specific components to original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) internationally, with a focus on key markets driven by structural growth and increasing electronic content, namely renewable energy, medical, transportation, security, and industrial & connectivity. The Group employs c.4,500 people across 20 countries. Its principal operating units are located in Continental Europe, the UK, China, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand, Mexico and the USA.

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