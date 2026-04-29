Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates "Hold" Rating for RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 2,765 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price points to a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock's previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 2,850 price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 3,453.75.

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View Our Latest Stock Report on RHIM

RHI Magnesita Price Performance

LON RHIM traded down GBX 65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,615. 10,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,988. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,671.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,589.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.59. RHI Magnesita has a 12-month low of GBX 1,932 and a 12-month high of GBX 3,350.

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita is the leading global supplier of high-grade refractory products, systems and solutions which are critical for high-temperature processes exceeding 1,200°C in a wide range of industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals and glass. With a vertically integrated value chain, from raw materials to refractory products and full performance-based solutions, RHI Magnesita serves customers around the world, with over 20,000 employees in 65 main production sites (including raw material sites), 12 recycling facilities and more than 70 sales offices.

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