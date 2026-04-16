Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates "Hold" Rating for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Tesco (LON:TSCO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 430 target price on the retailer's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target points to a potential downside of 12.02% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 500 to GBX 490 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 500 to GBX 480 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 465.

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Tesco Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of Tesco stock opened at GBX 488.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.46. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 343.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 508.20. The company has a market capitalization of £31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 476.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 454.73.

Tesco (LON:TSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The retailer reported GBX 29.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 7,371 million for the quarter. Tesco had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesco will post 27.374848 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children's groups, food banks and other good causes. In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group. Serving our customers, communities and planet a little better every day is what we do.

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