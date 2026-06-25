Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $337.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $279.10 and a 12 month high of $338.09. The company has a market cap of $905.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,623 shares of company stock worth $10,427,835. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,396,496,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,660,460 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $19,314,681,000 after buying an additional 8,941,351 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 889.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,673,530 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,794,785,000 after buying an additional 7,796,814 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $696,885,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,172.2% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,259,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $728,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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