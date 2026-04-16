Free Trial
→ One executive order. The biggest wealth transfer of your lifetime. (From Reagan Gold Group) (Ad)tc pixel

Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Underperform Rating for Hays (LON:HAS)

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Hays logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Jefferies reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on Hays with a GBX 28 price target, implying roughly an 18.51% downside from the prior close.
  • Deutsche Bank cut its target from GBX 100 to GBX 90 while maintaining a "buy" rating; overall analyst coverage is mixed (three Buys, one Hold, one Sell) leaving a consensus rating of Hold with a consensus target of GBX 74.60.
  • Hays has a market cap of £549.37m, a negative P/E (-52.06) and a 52-week range of GBX 28.68–77.50, and insiders bought 36,737 shares last quarter (insider ownership ~0.76%).
  • Interested in Hays? Here are five stocks we like better.

Hays (LON:HAS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "underperform" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 28 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.51% from the stock's previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hays from GBX 100 to GBX 90 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hays presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 74.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Hays

Hays Stock Performance

LON HAS opened at GBX 34.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £549.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.89. Hays has a 52-week low of GBX 28.68 and a 52-week high of GBX 77.50.

Hays (LON:HAS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Hays had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hays will post 4.0966184 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hays

In other Hays news, insider Michael Findlay bought 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 39 per share, with a total value of £9,945. Also, insider Helen Cunningham bought 6,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 per share, for a total transaction of £1,995.84. Insiders have acquired a total of 36,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,389,084 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hays

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Hays (LON:HAS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Hays Right Now?

Before you consider Hays, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hays wasn't on the list.

While Hays currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines