Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) to Strong-Buy

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ANIOY. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Acerinox from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Acerinox from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acerinox presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Acerinox Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $9.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -93.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Acerinox has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.88 billion. Acerinox had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acerinox will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox is a Madrid-based global producer of stainless steel products with an integrated value chain that spans melting, hot rolling, cold rolling, annealing and finishing processes. Founded in 1970, the company operates multiple stainless steel mills and recycling facilities in Europe, North America and Asia, enabling a fully vertically integrated manufacturing model. This structure supports consistent product quality, cost efficiency and a commitment to sustainable production practices.

The company's core product portfolio comprises flat and long stainless steel formats, including coils, sheets, plates and bars.

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