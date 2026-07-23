Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) to Hold

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INVH. Scotiabank upped their price target on Invitation Home from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Invitation Home from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings raised Invitation Home from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra cut Invitation Home from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Invitation Home from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.47.

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Invitation Home Price Performance

INVH opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The business's 50-day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55. Invitation Home has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $32.67.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $689.91 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 6.29%. Invitation Home's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Home

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,438,952,000. Rush Island Management LP purchased a new stake in Invitation Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,292,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invitation Home by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,976,669 shares of the company's stock worth $145,966,000 after buying an additional 2,505,909 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Invitation Home by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,296,876 shares of the company's stock worth $93,038,000 after buying an additional 2,071,407 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Invitation Home by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,524,553 shares of the company's stock worth $125,737,000 after buying an additional 2,004,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company's stock.

Invitation Home Company Profile

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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