Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) to Strong-Buy

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $42.00 to $40.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.50.

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United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Performance

United Dominion Realty Trust stock opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.25. United Dominion Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $425.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.570 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Dominion Realty Trust announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Dominion Realty Trust

In other United Dominion Realty Trust news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $3,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 810,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,810,358.75. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of United Dominion Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company's stock.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

United Dominion Realty Trust NYSE: UDR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company's core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR's business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

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