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Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Jeffersonville Bancorp logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Price action: Jeffersonville Bancorp's shares crossed above its 50-day moving average of $26.75, trading as high as $27.95 and last at $27.9050 on a volume of about 2,000 shares.
  • Fundamentals and valuation: The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter with a 36.66% net margin and 12.70% ROE, and trades at a market cap of ~$118.0M with a P/E of 9.4, very low debt-to-equity (0.02) and low beta (0.15).
  • Interested in Jeffersonville Bancorp? Here are five stocks we like better.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and traded as high as $27.95. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $27.9050, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Up 0.5%

The business's 50 day moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.15.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jeffersonville Bancorp had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 12.70%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jeffersonville Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Jeffersonville Bank, the company offers a range of retail and commercial banking services tailored to individuals, small businesses and communities across southern Indiana. As a community-focused institution, Jeffersonville Bancorp emphasizes personalized customer relationships and local market expertise.

The company's core deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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