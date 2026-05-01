Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and traded as high as $27.95. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $27.9050, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

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Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Up 0.5%

The business's 50 day moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.15.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jeffersonville Bancorp had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 12.70%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

Jeffersonville Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Jeffersonville Bank, the company offers a range of retail and commercial banking services tailored to individuals, small businesses and communities across southern Indiana. As a community-focused institution, Jeffersonville Bancorp emphasizes personalized customer relationships and local market expertise.

The company's core deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

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