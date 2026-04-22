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Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Stock Price Down 1.4% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Jeffersonville Bancorp logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Stock down 1.4% to $27.61 on Wednesday with only about 100 shares traded—approximately 81% below its average daily volume, indicating very low liquidity.
  • The company has a market capitalization of $116.90 million and a P/E of 9.30, and its share price sits above both the 50-day ($26.36) and 200-day ($23.84) moving averages.
  • Most recent quarter showed EPS of $0.77 with solid profitability (ROE 12.70%, net margin 36.66%), while liquidity ratios are modest (quick/current ratio 0.78) and leverage is minimal (debt-to-equity 0.02).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.61 and last traded at $27.61. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Trading Down 1.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $116.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jeffersonville Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 36.66%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jeffersonville Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Jeffersonville Bank, the company offers a range of retail and commercial banking services tailored to individuals, small businesses and communities across southern Indiana. As a community-focused institution, Jeffersonville Bancorp emphasizes personalized customer relationships and local market expertise.

The company's core deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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