Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Stock Price Down 1.4% - Should You Sell?

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.61 and last traded at $27.61. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

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Jeffersonville Bancorp Trading Down 1.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $116.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jeffersonville Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 36.66%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

Jeffersonville Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Jeffersonville Bank, the company offers a range of retail and commercial banking services tailored to individuals, small businesses and communities across southern Indiana. As a community-focused institution, Jeffersonville Bancorp emphasizes personalized customer relationships and local market expertise.

The company's core deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

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