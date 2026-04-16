Jeffrey Dash Sells 46,369 Shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK) Stock

Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey Dash sold 46,369 shares of Viking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $3,720,184.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 420,022 shares in the company, valued at $33,698,365.06. This trade represents a 9.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Dash also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Jeffrey Dash sold 28,631 shares of Viking stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $2,296,778.82.

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Viking Stock Performance

Shares of VIK stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,370,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,862. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.97. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.99 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Viking had a return on equity of 240.75% and a net margin of 17.65%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Viking

Here are the key news stories impacting Viking this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded VIK from "neutral" to "buy" and raised its price target to $95, signaling notable analyst conviction and offering ~18% upside from recent levels. Rothschild upgrade

Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded VIK from "neutral" to "buy" and raised its price target to $95, signaling notable analyst conviction and offering ~18% upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup published a bullish forecast for VIK, reinforcing upward analyst momentum that likely supported earlier gains. Citigroup Forecast

Citigroup published a bullish forecast for VIK, reinforcing upward analyst momentum that likely supported earlier gains. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting a new 52-week high and an 80+ relative strength rating increased visibility and technical buying interest this week. These signals often attract momentum traders. 52-Week High Article Relative strength article

Coverage noting a new 52-week high and an 80+ relative strength rating increased visibility and technical buying interest this week. These signals often attract momentum traders. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Torstein Hagen appeared on CNBC with Jim Cramer — useful for investor awareness but not a direct catalyst beyond publicity. CNBC interview

CEO Torstein Hagen appeared on CNBC with Jim Cramer — useful for investor awareness but not a direct catalyst beyond publicity. Neutral Sentiment: NYSE issued a market-floor advisory noting Viking's two-year anniversary since going public — a PR/visibility item with limited financial impact. NYSE advisory

NYSE issued a market-floor advisory noting Viking's two-year anniversary since going public — a PR/visibility item with limited financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: Several consumer and sports pieces referencing "Viking" (travel features, a sports profile) are unrelated to the company’s fundamentals but may add incidental visibility. MSN travel NYT sports

Several consumer and sports pieces referencing "Viking" (travel features, a sports profile) are unrelated to the company’s fundamentals but may add incidental visibility. Negative Sentiment: EVP Jeffrey Dash sold 46,369 shares (~9.94% reduction of his position) at ~$80.23, a transaction that can be perceived negatively by investors monitoring insider activity. SEC filing: SEC filing

Institutional Trading of Viking

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Viking by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,619,029 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,043,945,000 after acquiring an additional 570,672 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,611,685 shares of the company's stock valued at $614,960,000 after acquiring an additional 136,918 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Viking by 80.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,117,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $504,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the fourth quarter valued at $372,297,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking by 316.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIK. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $95.00 target price on Viking and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Viking from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Viking in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Viking from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Viking from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Viking

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Further Reading

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