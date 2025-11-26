Jeffrey Yu Buys 16,500 Shares of OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Stock

OneMedNet Corporation (NASDAQ:ONMD - Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Yu bought 16,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $12,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,753,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,510.70. The trade was a 0.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 25th, Jeffrey Yu purchased 1,250 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,287.50.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Jeffrey Yu acquired 17,200 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $17,544.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Yu acquired 5,700 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $5,301.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Jeffrey Yu bought 400 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $380.00.

On Friday, September 19th, Jeffrey Yu bought 1,250 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $1,112.50.

On Thursday, September 18th, Jeffrey Yu purchased 700 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $637.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Jeffrey Yu purchased 2,100 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,806.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Jeffrey Yu acquired 11,810 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $10,274.70.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Jeffrey Yu acquired 11,670 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $9,452.70.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Jeffrey Yu bought 24,319 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $20,671.15.

OneMedNet Price Performance

ONMD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 298,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,577. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.09. OneMedNet Corporation has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $4.22.

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONMD. Correct Capital Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of OneMedNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,910,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMedNet during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMedNet by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,599,460 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,598 shares during the period. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONMD. Wall Street Zen upgraded OneMedNet to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of OneMedNet in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

OneMedNet Company Profile

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

