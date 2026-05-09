JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" from Brokerages

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Reduce" from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.1125.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $3.00 to $1.60 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.88. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.65.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $722.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $721.62 million. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN is a global manufacturer of windows and doors and related building products, serving both residential and commercial markets. The company's portfolio includes wood, vinyl and aluminum windows; interior wood doors; and exterior doors crafted from steel, fiberglass and composite materials. JELD-WEN's products are designed for new construction and remodeling applications, with an emphasis on quality, durability and energy efficiency.

Founded in 1960 in Klamath Falls, Oregon, JELD-WEN has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a manufacturing footprint in North America, Europe and Australasia.

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