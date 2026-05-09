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JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
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Key Points

  • JELD-WEN Holding has a consensus analyst rating of "Reduce" from six brokerages, with one sell rating and five hold ratings. The average 1-year price target is about $2.11.
  • Recent analyst actions were mostly cautious: UBS cut its price target from $3.00 to $1.60, Goldman Sachs kept a neutral rating with a $1.75 target, and Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock to strong sell.
  • The company reported a Q1 earnings miss, posting EPS of -$0.50 versus expectations of -$0.30, even though revenue came in roughly in line. JELD-WEN also has a highly leveraged balance sheet, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.65.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Reduce" from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.1125.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $3.00 to $1.60 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JELD-WEN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.88. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.65.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $722.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $721.62 million. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN is a global manufacturer of windows and doors and related building products, serving both residential and commercial markets. The company's portfolio includes wood, vinyl and aluminum windows; interior wood doors; and exterior doors crafted from steel, fiberglass and composite materials. JELD-WEN's products are designed for new construction and remodeling applications, with an emphasis on quality, durability and energy efficiency.

Founded in 1960 in Klamath Falls, Oregon, JELD-WEN has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a manufacturing footprint in North America, Europe and Australasia.

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Analyst Recommendations for JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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