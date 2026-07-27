JELD-WEN (JELD) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.1358) per share and revenue of $792.6440 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.20). JELD-WEN had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 16.02%.The business had revenue of $722.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.62 million.

Get JELD-WEN alerts: Sign Up

JELD-WEN Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $94.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JELD-WEN news, Director Bruce M. Taten sold 19,483 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $32,341.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 88,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at $146,342.28. This represents a 18.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JELD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $3.00 to $1.60 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut JELD-WEN from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $1.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JELD

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN is a global manufacturer of windows and doors and related building products, serving both residential and commercial markets. The company's portfolio includes wood, vinyl and aluminum windows; interior wood doors; and exterior doors crafted from steel, fiberglass and composite materials. JELD-WEN's products are designed for new construction and remodeling applications, with an emphasis on quality, durability and energy efficiency.

Founded in 1960 in Klamath Falls, Oregon, JELD-WEN has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a manufacturing footprint in North America, Europe and Australasia.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JELD-WEN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JELD-WEN wasn't on the list.

While JELD-WEN currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here