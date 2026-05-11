Jennie Daly Purchases 178 Shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW - Get Free Report) insider Jennie Daly purchased 178 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 84 per share, with a total value of £149.52.

Jennie Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 25th, Jennie Daly purchased 139,270 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 86 per share, for a total transaction of £119,772.20.

On Monday, March 9th, Jennie Daly acquired 157 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 96 per share, with a total value of £150.72.

On Thursday, March 5th, Jennie Daly sold 490,379 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 101, for a total transaction of £495,282.79.

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Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of TW stock traded down GBX 0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 82.82. The stock had a trading volume of 27,156,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The firm has a market cap of £2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 100.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The homebuilder reported GBX 8 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Wimpey had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 2.61%. On average, analysts expect that Taylor Wimpey plc will post 9.8339265 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Wimpey declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the homebuilder to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TW shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 143 to GBX 137 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 110 to GBX 90 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 150 target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 120 to GBX 100 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 105 to GBX 103 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 112.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TW

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

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