Jennifer Ward Sells 13,145 Shares of Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock

Halma plc (LON:HLMA - Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Ward sold 13,145 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,645, for a total transaction of £479,135.25.

Jennifer Ward also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Jennifer Ward sold 2,248 shares of Halma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,641, for a total value of £81,849.68.

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Halma Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Halma stock traded down GBX 36 during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,614. 1,621,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,441,848. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.13. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,123.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,009.02. The firm has a market cap of £13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. Halma plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,191.38 and a 52-week high of GBX 4,902.

Halma (LON:HLMA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 114.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 258.23 billion during the quarter. Halma had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 14.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Halma plc will post 90.5626134 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 4,200 price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 3,700 to GBX 4,600 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a £47,750 target price on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 3,050 price target on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of £4,809.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLMA

About Halma

Halma is a global group of life-saving technology companies, focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. Its purpose defines the three broad markets it operates in: - Safety - Protecting people's safety and the environment as populations grow, and enhancing worker safety. - Environment - Addressing the impacts of climate change, pollution and waste, protecting life-critical resources and supporting scientific research. - Health - Meeting the increasing demand for better healthcare as chronic illness rises, driven by growing and ageing populations and lifestyle changes. Halma employs over 9,000 people in more than 20 countries, with major operations in the UK, Mainland Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

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