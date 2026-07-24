Jennifer Ward Sells 2,248 Shares of Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock

Halma plc (LON:HLMA - Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Ward sold 2,248 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,641, for a total transaction of £81,849.68.

Jennifer Ward also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 23rd, Jennifer Ward sold 13,145 shares of Halma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,645, for a total value of £479,135.25.

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Halma Stock Performance

Shares of HLMA traded down GBX 36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 3,614. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,441,848. The firm has a market cap of £13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,123.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,009.02. Halma plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,191.38 and a 12 month high of GBX 4,902.

Halma (LON:HLMA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 114.05 EPS for the quarter. Halma had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 14.42%.The business had revenue of GBX 258.23 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Halma plc will post 90.5626134 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLMA. Jefferies Financial Group restated an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 3,050 target price on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a £47,750 price objective on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 4,200 price objective on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Shore Capital Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 3,700 to GBX 4,600 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halma currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of £4,809.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halma

Halma Company Profile

Halma is a global group of life-saving technology companies, focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. Its purpose defines the three broad markets it operates in: - Safety - Protecting people's safety and the environment as populations grow, and enhancing worker safety. - Environment - Addressing the impacts of climate change, pollution and waste, protecting life-critical resources and supporting scientific research. - Health - Meeting the increasing demand for better healthcare as chronic illness rises, driven by growing and ageing populations and lifestyle changes. Halma employs over 9,000 people in more than 20 countries, with major operations in the UK, Mainland Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific.

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