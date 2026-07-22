Jeronimo Martins SGPS (JRONY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its resultson Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $10.7545 billion for the quarter.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Jeronimo Martins SGPS had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 20.28%. On average, analysts expect Jeronimo Martins SGPS to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Jeronimo Martins SGPS Stock Performance

Shares of JRONY stock opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company's 50 day moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Jeronimo Martins SGPS has a 52-week low of $36.67 and a 52-week high of $52.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research lowered Jeronimo Martins SGPS from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Jeronimo Martins SGPS in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a "moderate buy" rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Jeronimo Martins SGPS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jeronimo Martins SGPS

About Jeronimo Martins SGPS

Jeronimo Martins SGPS is a Portugal-based corporate group engaged primarily in food distribution and retail. Through its flagship Pingo Doce banner in Portugal, the company operates a network of full-service supermarkets and convenience outlets offering fresh produce, grocery items, and private-label products. In addition, its cash-and-carry arm, Recheio, supplies wholesale and hospitality professionals with a broad range of food and non-food goods.

Beyond its home market, Jeronimo Martins has established a significant presence in Poland under the discount supermarket brand Biedronka.

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