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Jeronimo Martins SGPS (JRONY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Jeronimo Martins SGPS logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY - Get Free Report) is projected to post its resultson Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Jeronimo Martins SGPS to post earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $10.2841 billion for the quarter.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Jeronimo Martins SGPS had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.80%. On average, analysts expect Jeronimo Martins SGPS to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS Trading Down 0.3%

Jeronimo Martins SGPS stock opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. Jeronimo Martins SGPS has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jeronimo Martins SGPS is a Portugal-based corporate group engaged primarily in food distribution and retail. Through its flagship Pingo Doce banner in Portugal, the company operates a network of full-service supermarkets and convenience outlets offering fresh produce, grocery items, and private-label products. In addition, its cash-and-carry arm, Recheio, supplies wholesale and hospitality professionals with a broad range of food and non-food goods.

Beyond its home market, Jeronimo Martins has established a significant presence in Poland under the discount supermarket brand Biedronka.

See Also

Earnings History for Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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