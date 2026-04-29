Jeronimo Martins SGPS (JRONY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY - Get Free Report) is projected to post its resultson Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Jeronimo Martins SGPS to post earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $10.2841 billion for the quarter.

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Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Jeronimo Martins SGPS had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.80%. On average, analysts expect Jeronimo Martins SGPS to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS Trading Down 0.3%

Jeronimo Martins SGPS stock opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. Jeronimo Martins SGPS has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS Company Profile

Jeronimo Martins SGPS is a Portugal-based corporate group engaged primarily in food distribution and retail. Through its flagship Pingo Doce banner in Portugal, the company operates a network of full-service supermarkets and convenience outlets offering fresh produce, grocery items, and private-label products. In addition, its cash-and-carry arm, Recheio, supplies wholesale and hospitality professionals with a broad range of food and non-food goods.

Beyond its home market, Jeronimo Martins has established a significant presence in Poland under the discount supermarket brand Biedronka.

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