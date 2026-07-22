Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:JRONY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.64, but opened at $39.19. Jeronimo Martins SGPS shares last traded at $39.1250, with a volume of 1,692 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a "moderate buy" rating for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on Jeronimo Martins SGPS

Jeronimo Martins SGPS Stock Up 3.6%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.40 billion. Jeronimo Martins SGPS had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jeronimo Martins SGPS

Jeronimo Martins SGPS is a Portugal-based corporate group engaged primarily in food distribution and retail. Through its flagship Pingo Doce banner in Portugal, the company operates a network of full-service supermarkets and convenience outlets offering fresh produce, grocery items, and private-label products. In addition, its cash-and-carry arm, Recheio, supplies wholesale and hospitality professionals with a broad range of food and non-food goods.

Beyond its home market, Jeronimo Martins has established a significant presence in Poland under the discount supermarket brand Biedronka.

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