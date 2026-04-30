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Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Jersey Electricity logo with Utilities background
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Shares of Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL - Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 449.31 and traded as high as GBX 454. Jersey Electricity shares last traded at GBX 454, with a volume of 3,780 shares trading hands.

Jersey Electricity Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £139.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.72, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 449.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 461.46.

Jersey Electricity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and electric heating and hot water, electric transport, outdoor and indoor lighting, electric commercial kitchens, air conditioning, renewable energy, and CosyCare maintenance solutions. It also offers consulting services, including mechanical, electrical, and public health services for construction projects, businesses, and buildings; maintains and sells refrigeration and catering equipment; and operates and leases Powerhouse retail park to retailers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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