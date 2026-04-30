Jet2 (LON:JET2) Given New GBX 1,800 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Jet2 (LON:JET2 - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 2,000 to GBX 1,800 in a research note issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target points to a potential upside of 64.84% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JET2. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Jet2 from GBX 1,596 to GBX 1,457 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Jet2 to a "buy" rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 2,350 to GBX 1,900 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,800 price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,684.50.

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Jet2 Stock Performance

LON:JET2 traded up GBX 12 on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,092. The company's stock had a trading volume of 38,055,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,163.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,274.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.22. Jet2 has a one year low of GBX 980 and a one year high of GBX 1,963.

Insider Activity at Jet2

In other news, insider Gary Brown acquired 2,349 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 766 per share, with a total value of £17,993.34. Also, insider Stephen Heapy acquired 2,349 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 766 per share, for a total transaction of £17,993.34. Insiders have bought a total of 6,336 shares of company stock valued at $5,737,896 in the last 90 days. 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Jet2 News

Here are the key news stories impacting Jet2 this week:

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK's largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays. Jet2.com is the UK's third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK's largest tour operator.

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