Jet2 (LON:JET2) Given New GBX 1,800 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Jet2 (LON:JET2 - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 2,000 to GBX 1,800 in a research note issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target points to a potential upside of 64.84% from the stock's previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on JET2. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Jet2 from GBX 1,596 to GBX 1,457 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Jet2 to a "buy" rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 2,350 to GBX 1,900 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,800 price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,684.50.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JET2
Jet2 Stock Performance
LON:JET2 traded up GBX 12 on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,092. The company's stock had a trading volume of 38,055,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,163.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,274.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.22. Jet2 has a one year low of GBX 980 and a one year high of GBX 1,963.
Insider Activity at Jet2
In other news, insider Gary Brown acquired 2,349 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 766 per share, with a total value of £17,993.34. Also, insider Stephen Heapy acquired 2,349 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 766 per share, for a total transaction of £17,993.34. Insiders have bought a total of 6,336 shares of company stock valued at $5,737,896 in the last 90 days. 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Key Jet2 News
Here are the key news stories impacting Jet2 this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Jet2 reported a solid FY26 performance and highlighted growth from its Gatwick launch and summer capacity expansion, supporting medium‑term revenue prospects. Jet2 posts solid FY26 performance
- Positive Sentiment: Broker support: Jefferies reaffirmed a "buy" on JET2 with a GBX 1,800 price target — a vote of confidence that can underpin the share price. Broker Views
- Positive Sentiment: Operational relief in Greece — Jet2 won a suspension of checks that were causing delays at some Greek airports, reducing near‑term disruption risk for summer operations. Jet2 wins suspension of checks
- Neutral Sentiment: Jet2 and peers pledged no fuel surcharges for summer 2026 — positive for demand but potentially margin‑compressing if jet fuel prices remain elevated. Jet2 vows no fuel surcharges
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate/PR items — Jet2 is lobbying for policies to support UK aviation talent, calling for suspension of new EES checks, and proposing a national disruptive‑passenger database (regulatory/operational focus). Jet2 calls for supportive policies
- Negative Sentiment: Warning on bookings: Jet2 cautioned that summer bookings may be slower due to the Middle East conflict — a direct demand risk for the season and the main negative driver for investor concern. Jet2 warns of slower summer bookings
- Negative Sentiment: Operational incidents and safety headlines — recent emergency landing reports and mid‑air disruptive passenger events add short‑term operational risk and potential reputational impact. Emergency landing at Manchester
- Negative Sentiment: Canaccord cut its price target from GBX 2,350 to GBX 1,900 (but retained a "buy"), reflecting lower upward potential versus prior expectations. Canaccord price target cut
Jet2 Company Profile
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Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK's largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.
Jet2.com is the UK's third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK's largest tour operator.
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