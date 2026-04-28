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JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
JetBlue Airways logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • JetBlue reported a Q1 EPS loss of ($0.87), missing the consensus of ($0.64) by $0.23, while revenue matched estimates at $2.24B and rose about 4.7% year‑over‑year.
  • Rising jet fuel costs (roughly a 15% increase in Q1) and management’s expectation of higher fuel into Q2 have led JetBlue to cut capacity, creating near‑term margin pressure and growth moderation risk.
  • Shares traded near $5.14 with a market cap of $1.91B, and the analyst consensus is “Reduce” (average target $4.88), amid mixed upgrades/downgrades and significant institutional buying.
  • Interested in JetBlue Airways? Here are five stocks we like better.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.23), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 25.62% and a negative net margin of 6.64%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

JetBlue Airways stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,979,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,479,027. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

More JetBlue Airways News

Here are the key news stories impacting JetBlue Airways this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Revenue and demand trends showing resilience — JetBlue said revenue performance exceeded expectations and demand strengthened through the quarter, supporting improved yields. This suggests pricing power that can help margins if costs stabilize. JetBlue Announces First Quarter 2026 Results
  • Positive Sentiment: Loss of a low‑fare competitor could support fares — analysis warns Spirit Airlines may collapse or be liquidated; fewer ultra‑low fares would benefit remaining carriers, including JetBlue, if ticket prices rise. Market share shifts could improve JetBlue's revenue trajectory. Airfare data shows how ticket prices may jump if Spirit collapses
  • Neutral Sentiment: Top‑line roughly in line — Q1 revenue was about $2.24B (up ~4.7% y/y) and matched consensus; that limits downside from demand but leaves profitability dependent on costs and guidance. View Press Release (PDF)
  • Negative Sentiment: Wider-than-expected Q1 loss — JetBlue reported an EPS loss of ($0.87), missing estimates (consensus ~($0.64)) and wider than prior year, signaling near‑term profitability pressure. JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Reports Q1 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
  • Negative Sentiment: Rising fuel costs and guidance risk — JetBlue and multiple outlets report fuel costs climbed ~15% in Q1 and management expects higher jet fuel in Q2; fuel is the largest variable cost and is pressuring margins. JetBlue Q1 2026 earnings miss as losses widen
  • Negative Sentiment: Capacity cuts to mitigate fuel pain — JetBlue said it will reduce capacity to offset higher fuel costs, a sign the company is trimming supply to protect yields but also a signal of near‑term growth moderation. JetBlue Cuts Capacity to Offset Rising Fuel Costs

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TD Cowen upgraded JetBlue Airways from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded JetBlue Airways from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $4.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on JetBlue Airways

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,124,292 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $55,166,000 after buying an additional 5,591,470 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,157.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,356,021 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $15,270,000 after buying an additional 3,089,226 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 105.3% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,487,425 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $23,212,000 after buying an additional 2,814,870 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,795,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 210.4% during the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 2,276,428 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $11,200,000 after buying an additional 1,542,959 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a low-cost scheduled passenger airline headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Since commencing service in 2000, the carrier has built a reputation for combining competitive fares with enhanced onboard amenities, including free in-flight entertainment, complimentary snacks and beverages, and onboard Wi-Fi. JetBlue operates a single fleet type of Airbus A320 family and Embraer 190 aircraft, which supports its focus on efficiency and operational consistency.

The airline's core offerings include economy-class travel and a premium business-class product known as Mint, which features lie-flat seats, curated culinary options and elevated service on select transcontinental and international routes.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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