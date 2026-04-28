JetBlue Airways Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

JetBlue Airways NASDAQ: JBLU executives pointed to surging fuel costs tied to the conflict in the Middle East as the dominant challenge entering the rest of 2026, prompting the carrier to suspend its prior full-year outlook while it adjusts fares, trims capacity, and targets additional cost savings.

Chief Executive Officer Joanna Geraghty said the increase in fuel is “the most significant headwind we face as an industry since COVID,” adding that JetBlue is “suspending our prior full-year guidance as we aggressively adjust to the evolving macro backdrop.” Geraghty emphasized the move reflects external factors and “not a change in the strong progress of JetForward,” the company’s multi-year strategy to improve reliability, revenue performance, and cost structure.

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Fuel shock drives fare, capacity, and cost actions

Management outlined three “primary levers” to address elevated fuel: raising fares, moderating “unproductive” capacity, and pursuing incremental cost reductions. Geraghty said JetBlue has adjusted fares “along with the industry over the last two months,” and described bookings as “resilient” despite higher prices. However, she noted the first quarter was “already over 90% booked before fuel prices suddenly spiked,” limiting the airline’s ability to quickly recover the cost increase.

JetBlue expects to recapture about 30% to 40% of higher fuel costs in the second quarter and plans to achieve full recapture by early 2027, according to Geraghty. The company also implemented “targeted updates to ancillary fees, such as checked bags,” aiming to cover costs while keeping base fares competitive.

On capacity, Geraghty said JetBlue moved quickly, reducing second-quarter capacity by “nearly 1 point versus close-in expectations” and planning to reduce second-half capacity by “at least 2-3 points,” with cuts focused on off-peak and shoulder periods. President Marty St. George said the reductions are largely a “math exercise rather than a strategic exercise,” with emphasis on flights that are not expected to be accretive under the current fuel curve.

First-quarter revenue performance and demand trends

St. George said JetBlue delivered “strong RAS performance” with first-quarter RASM up 6.5% year-over-year, in line with revised guidance. He attributed part of the performance to operational impacts that reduced capacity, including a Caribbean airspace closure in January, winter storms, and TSA disruptions. St. George said those events reduced capacity by nearly 4 points, which benefited RASM by about 2 points, with the remaining upside driven by “demand strength and the effectiveness of our JetForward initiatives.”

Premium demand continued to lead. St. George said premium RASM outperformed core by 9 points year-over-year in the quarter, while core demand improved to “strongly positive year-over-year.” He also cited a benefit of roughly 1.5 points to first-quarter RASM from Easter traffic shifting into late March.

Executives said demand momentum carried into the second quarter, with strength across both close-in and longer-lead bookings and improvements in peak and trough periods. For the second quarter, JetBlue guided to RASM growth of 7% to 11% year-over-year on capacity growth of 1.5% to 4.5%, with an Easter-related headwind of about 1.5 points. St. George said more than two-thirds of the quarter’s revenue was already on the books at the time of the call.

Loyalty, Blue Sky collaboration, and product initiatives

St. George called the quarter “historic” for JetBlue’s loyalty program. He said loyalty cash remuneration grew 19% year-over-year, driven by double-digit growth in co-brand card spend, a 45% increase in card acquisitions, and “all-time highs for TrueBlue active members and attach rates.” He highlighted new features including the ability to use points for ancillary purchases and a program called Family Tiles, which he described as an “industry first” allowing parents to earn status faster when traveling with children.

The company also discussed progress on its “Blue Sky” collaboration with United, including the launch of interline flight sales. St. George said reciprocal loyalty benefits across Mosaic and MileagePlus tiers were expected to turn on during the quarter, along with rental car sales through Paisly. In Q&A, St. George said booking patterns from United customers were tracking as expected, with particular strength on routes such as Los Angeles-to-New York and San Francisco-to-New York/Boston, and noted “surprisingly good results” at Washington, D.C. Reagan National (DCA) to Florida and Boston.

JetBlue also promoted lounge growth. St. George said customers were responding “exceptionally well” to the BlueHouse at JFK, with NPS trending above expectations and premium card sign-ups exceeding targets. Management said a second BlueHouse is expected to open in Boston later in the summer.

On domestic first class, Geraghty said JetBlue has not started selling the product yet, explaining the airline wants to “fully” understand the implementation timeline. She said the launch remains on track for the second half of 2026 and that JetBlue is currently going through the certification process.

Costs, fuel outlook, and balance sheet positioning

Chief Financial Officer Ursula Hurley said first-quarter CASM ex-fuel increased 6.6%, with about 4 points driven by close-in capacity reductions related to disruptions. Excluding those impacts, she said CASM ex-fuel would have been up 2.5%, which she said was 2 points better than the initial midpoint. For the second quarter, JetBlue expects CASM ex-fuel to rise 3% to 5% year-over-year, and Hurley said unit cost growth should moderate in the second half, with “over 2 points less” unit cost growth versus the first half, subject to fuel and final capacity levels.

Hurley reported an average first-quarter fuel price of $2.96, which she said was 26% higher than the midpoint of initial guidance. For the second quarter, she expects fuel price in the range of $4.13 to $4.28, with the midpoint 75% higher year-over-year based on the forward Brent curve as of April 10. Hurley added that each $0.10 change in fuel price equates to about $85 million in full-year expense.

JetBlue also discussed liquidity and financing. Hurley said the company ended the quarter with $2.4 billion of liquidity, or 26% of trailing twelve-month revenue, above its 17% to 20% target and excluding an undrawn $600 million revolving credit facility. She said JetBlue recently raised $500 million secured by aircraft collateral, with an accordion feature allowing an upsize to $750 million, and repaid the remaining $325 million of 2021 convertible notes. Hurley said the airline may draw the additional $250 million accordion amount “given the magnitude of the fuel price impact” to maintain its liquidity target.

On capital spending and deliveries, Hurley said first-quarter capital expenditures were $141 million, below guidance due to timing. JetBlue expects about $275 million of CapEx in the second quarter and about $800 million in 2026. She said expected A220 deliveries were reduced to 12 aircraft in 2026 from 14 previously guided.

While management repeatedly stressed that demand is holding up and JetForward is progressing, executives said visibility on fuel will determine when the company can reinstate full-year expectations. “As we gain greater visibility into fuel and its impact on the macro environment, we will plan to provide an updated view on full-year expectations,” Geraghty said.

About JetBlue Airways NASDAQ: JBLU

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a low-cost scheduled passenger airline headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Since commencing service in 2000, the carrier has built a reputation for combining competitive fares with enhanced onboard amenities, including free in-flight entertainment, complimentary snacks and beverages, and onboard Wi-Fi. JetBlue operates a single fleet type of Airbus A320 family and Embraer 190 aircraft, which supports its focus on efficiency and operational consistency.

The airline's core offerings include economy-class travel and a premium business-class product known as Mint, which features lie-flat seats, curated culinary options and elevated service on select transcontinental and international routes.

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