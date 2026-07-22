JFB Construction (NASDAQ:JFB) Trading Up 0.5% - Here's Why

Shares of JFB Construction Holding (NASDAQ:JFB - Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.74. Approximately 197,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 288,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on JFB shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of JFB Construction in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of JFB Construction in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JFB

JFB Construction Stock Up 0.5%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a market cap of $75.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 3.13.

JFB Construction (NASDAQ:JFB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.68 million during the quarter. JFB Construction had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFB Construction

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JFB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JFB Construction by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company's stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in JFB Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in JFB Construction by 4,188.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,600 shares of the company's stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 19,143 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in JFB Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JFB Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000.

JFB Construction Company Profile

JFB is a commercial and residential real estate construction and development company. The Company's management is dedicated to delivering high-quality services to commercial and residential markets, such as retail corporate buildouts, multifamily community developments and luxury residential homes, with a focus on fostering long-term relationships with clients, partners, and communities. Our comprehensive suite of services encompasses everything from initial project planning and design to the final stages of construction and project management.

Further Reading

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