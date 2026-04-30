JFrog (FROG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect JFrog to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $147.45 million for the quarter. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $145.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect JFrog to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JFrog Stock Performance

FROG opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -74.63 and a beta of 1.14. JFrog has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group raised shares of JFrog from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of JFrog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on JFrog

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 6,063 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $244,460.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 233,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,428,388.48. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 21,097 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $870,884.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 752,598 shares in the company, valued at $31,067,245.44. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,003 shares of company stock worth $14,186,031. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the company's stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the company's stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company's stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,219 shares of the company's stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,682 shares of the company's stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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