JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.6316.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on JFrog from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on JFrog from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Get JFrog alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JFrog

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 48,763 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $3,659,175.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,845,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,613,899.04. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $4,816,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 5,753,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $369,485,724.14. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,838 shares of company stock valued at $25,796,349. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,247,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in JFrog by 452.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,821 shares of the company's stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 46,529 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter valued at about $6,697,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JFrog by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 296,419 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,514,000 after acquiring an additional 221,155 shares during the period. Finally, Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at about $3,133,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Price Performance

NASDAQ FROG opened at $79.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.96 and a beta of 1.23. JFrog has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.JFrog's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JFrog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JFrog wasn't on the list.

While JFrog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here