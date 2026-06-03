JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Yoav Landman Sells 100,000 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.47, for a total transaction of $8,147,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,734,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $467,152,075.86. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Yoav Landman sold 75,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $4,816,500.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $643,050.00.

Get JFrog alerts: Sign Up

JFrog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FROG traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.86. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,043,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,322. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -158.23 and a beta of 1.23. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $89.16. The business's 50-day moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.32.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,505,832 shares of the company's stock worth $593,734,000 after purchasing an additional 362,654 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $330,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,415 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of JFrog by 187.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,156,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,167 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in JFrog by 85,066.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,362,370 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in JFrog by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,683,153 shares of the company's stock worth $167,590,000 after buying an additional 633,231 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JFrog from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Evercore set a $80.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of JFrog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $90.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $76.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JFrog

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JFrog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JFrog wasn't on the list.

While JFrog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here