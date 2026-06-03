JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Frederic Simon Sells 120,000 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) Director Frederic Simon sold 120,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $10,300,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,224,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,776,315.52. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Frederic Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Frederic Simon sold 117,500 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $7,494,150.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Frederic Simon sold 25,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Frederic Simon sold 55,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $2,658,700.00.

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JFrog Price Performance

JFrog stock traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,322. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.23 and a beta of 1.23. The business's 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.32. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $89.16.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,505,832 shares of the company's stock valued at $593,734,000 after acquiring an additional 362,654 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,812 shares of the company's stock worth $330,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,415 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 187.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,156,033 shares of the company's stock worth $195,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,167 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 85,066.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,362,370 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,422 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,683,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,590,000 after purchasing an additional 633,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FROG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on JFrog from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on JFrog from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $76.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FROG

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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