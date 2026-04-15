JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $44.36, but opened at $42.15. JFrog shares last traded at $43.22, with a volume of 962,761 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,828,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $249,865,094.19. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,458,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,124,700.10. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 25,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,740,249 shares in the company, valued at $231,703,371.12. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FROG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of JFrog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on JFrog from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.05.

Get Our Latest Report on FROG

JFrog Trading Down 1.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.84.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $145.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.09 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 13.50%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 2.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the company's stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the company's stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company's stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JFrog by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company's stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in JFrog by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company's stock.

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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