JFrog's (FROG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective points to a potential upside of 70.30% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FROG. BTIG Research lowered their target price on JFrog from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on JFrog from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on JFrog from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of JFrog from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.55.

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JFrog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.62 and a beta of 1.14. JFrog has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $70.43.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $145.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 71,841 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $2,884,416.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,815,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,346,821.80. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 15,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $627,905.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 239,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,632,065.30. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,003 shares of company stock valued at $14,186,031. Insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in JFrog by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,156,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,167 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth about $662,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in JFrog by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,507 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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