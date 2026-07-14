Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Shares Down 5.8% - Here's What Happened

Jiayin Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:JFIN - Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.76. 53,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 108,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Trading Down 5.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business's 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $144.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.33). Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 17.79%.The business had revenue of $109.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million.

Institutional Trading of Jiayin Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JFIN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Jiayin Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,300 shares of the company's stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company's stock.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group NASDAQ: JFIN is a China-based, technology-driven consumer finance marketplace that connects individual borrowers with institutional lenders. The company's online platform leverages proprietary credit scoring models, big data analytics and AI‐powered risk management tools to streamline the loan application, approval and disbursement processes. By integrating end-to-end services—including borrower acquisition, credit assessment, loan servicing and collection—Jiayin Group provides a comprehensive fintech solution for unsecured personal loans.

Through its platform, Jiayin Group offers financial institutions access to an underserved segment of the consumer credit market, particularly in third- and fourth‐tier cities across China.

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