Jingye Chen Sells 800 Shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $66,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 216,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,061,608. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jingye Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $68,744.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $67,664.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $68,792.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $71,648.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $73,656.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total value of $71,112.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $68,600.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $68,592.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total value of $69,296.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $66,384.00.

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SEA Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of SE traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.85. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,025,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $199.30. The company's fifty day moving average price is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.69.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.28). SEA had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.93%.The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. SEA's revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SE. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SEA from $226.00 to $120.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price target on shares of SEA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.66.

View Our Latest Report on SEA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of SEA by 219.4% during the third quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in SEA by 7.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 144,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $25,791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 22.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,886,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $515,894,000 after acquiring an additional 521,782 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in SEA by 11.5% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,440,820 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $257,414,000 after acquiring an additional 148,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in SEA by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 22,015 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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