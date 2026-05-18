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Jingye Chen Sells 800 Shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 18, 2026
SEA logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Insider sale: Sea Limited insider Jingye Chen sold 800 shares on May 15 at an average price of $88.58, bringing in $70,864. After the sale, Chen still held 207,200 shares.
  • Recent earnings showed strong revenue growth but weaker profits: Sea reported Q1 revenue of $7.1 billion, up 46.6% year over year, but EPS of $0.67 missed analyst expectations of $0.75.
  • Analyst sentiment remains constructive: JPMorgan reiterated an Overweight rating and raised its price target to $163, while MarketBeat data shows an overall Moderate Buy consensus with an average target price of $158.41.
  • Five stocks we like better than SEA.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $70,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 207,200 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,776. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jingye Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 13th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $75,696.00.
  • On Monday, May 11th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total transaction of $66,992.00.
  • On Thursday, May 7th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $71,880.00.
  • On Tuesday, May 5th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $67,736.00.
  • On Friday, May 1st, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total transaction of $68,912.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 29th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $66,648.00.
  • On Monday, April 27th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $68,744.00.
  • On Friday, April 24th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $67,664.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 22nd, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $68,792.00.
  • On Monday, April 20th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $71,648.00.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of SE stock opened at $88.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.79. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $199.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.SEA's revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 22.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,886,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $515,894,000 after acquiring an additional 521,782 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in SEA by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,791,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $228,549,000 after acquiring an additional 350,840 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SEA by 5.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,642,304 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $135,999,000 after acquiring an additional 88,431 shares during the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd lifted its position in SEA by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $95,678,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in SEA by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 718,949 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $83,750,000 after acquiring an additional 175,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting SEA

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Sea reported strong Q1 2026 results, with revenue up 46.6% year over year to $7.1 billion and adjusted EBITDA reaching $1.0 billion, showing broad strength across Shopee, Garena, and financial services. Sea Limited (SE) Reports 46.6% Revenue Growth to $7.1B and $1B Adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2026
  • Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reiterated an Overweight rating on Sea Limited and set a new $163 price target, signaling continued analyst confidence in meaningful upside from current levels. SEA NYSE: SE Given New $163.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also focused on Sea’s Q1 earnings presentation and call materials for additional detail on margin trends, growth drivers, and guidance after the report. Sea Limited 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation
  • Negative Sentiment: Despite strong sales growth, Sea missed analyst EPS expectations in Q1, which may temper enthusiasm as investors focus on profitability and cost discipline.
  • Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by Sea executives, including COO Gang Ye and other insiders, could add some near-term caution even though the share sales were relatively small.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price objective on shares of SEA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on SEA

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SEA (NYSE:SE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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