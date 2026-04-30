JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.59) by $0.07, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%.

Here are the key takeaways from JinkoSolar's conference call:

13.7 GW module shipments in Q1 with >80% shipped overseas and the company surpassing 400 GW cumulative deliveries; guidance of 14–16 GW for Q2 and 75–85 GW for FY2026 with ~100 GW integrated capacity target by year-end signals scale and growth potential.

module shipments in Q1 with >80% shipped overseas and the company surpassing cumulative deliveries; guidance of for Q2 and for FY2026 with ~100 GW integrated capacity target by year-end signals scale and growth potential. Gross margin improved to 8.3% (from 0.3% in Q4) and gross profit rose ~17x sequentially, with adjusted net loss narrowing to CNY 9.6m; management expects Q2 margins to be stable and further improvement in H2 as high-efficiency Tiger Neo 3.0 ramps.

(from 0.3% in Q4) and gross profit rose ~17x sequentially, with adjusted net loss narrowing to CNY 9.6m; management expects Q2 margins to be stable and further improvement in H2 as high-efficiency Tiger Neo 3.0 ramps. ESS momentum—Q1 POD shipments ~ 1.42 GWh (520 MWh recognized revenue); company expects ESS shipments to more than double in 2026, targeting ~ 10 GWh with improved profitability by focusing on high-value markets (Europe, U.S.).

(520 MWh recognized revenue); company expects ESS shipments to more than double in 2026, targeting ~ with improved profitability by focusing on high-value markets (Europe, U.S.). Geopolitical and logistics disruptions have increased shipping costs and delivery pressure, while working capital metrics deteriorated (AR days 128, inventory days 142) and net debt rose to CNY 3.55bn, creating near-term financial and execution risks.

Get JinkoSolar alerts: Sign Up

JinkoSolar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JKS traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.27. 804,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,844. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company's 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.64.

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 42,378 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 17,065 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 9.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key JinkoSolar News

Here are the key news stories impacting JinkoSolar this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JKS

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. NYSE: JKS is a vertically integrated solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturer headquartered in Shanghai, China. The company specializes in the design, development and production of high-performance solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells and related components. Since its founding in 2006, JinkoSolar has become one of the world's largest solar module suppliers, known for delivering reliable products to utility, commercial and residential customers.

JinkoSolar's product portfolio encompasses a broad range of monocrystalline and polycrystalline PV modules, including half-cell, bifacial and high-efficiency Tiger module series.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JinkoSolar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JinkoSolar wasn't on the list.

While JinkoSolar currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here