JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.59) by $0.07, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%.
Here are the key takeaways from JinkoSolar's conference call:
- 13.7 GW module shipments in Q1 with >80% shipped overseas and the company surpassing 400 GW cumulative deliveries; guidance of 14–16 GW for Q2 and 75–85 GW for FY2026 with ~100 GW integrated capacity target by year-end signals scale and growth potential.
- Gross margin improved to 8.3% (from 0.3% in Q4) and gross profit rose ~17x sequentially, with adjusted net loss narrowing to CNY 9.6m; management expects Q2 margins to be stable and further improvement in H2 as high-efficiency Tiger Neo 3.0 ramps.
- ESS momentum—Q1 POD shipments ~1.42 GWh (520 MWh recognized revenue); company expects ESS shipments to more than double in 2026, targeting ~10 GWh with improved profitability by focusing on high-value markets (Europe, U.S.).
- Geopolitical and logistics disruptions have increased shipping costs and delivery pressure, while working capital metrics deteriorated (AR days 128, inventory days 142) and net debt rose to CNY 3.55bn, creating near-term financial and execution risks.
JinkoSolar Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JKS traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.27. 804,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,844. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company's 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.64.
Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 42,378 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 17,065 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 9.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key JinkoSolar News
Here are the key news stories impacting JinkoSolar this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat street expectations (reported ($1.52) vs. consensus ($1.59)), giving investors a near-term catalyst and helping shares recover. See the earnings snapshot. JinkoSolar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
- Positive Sentiment: JinkoSolar appears on a hedge-fund “top Chinese stocks to buy” list, which can attract interest from institutional and retail investors if allocations follow. 10 Best Chinese Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds
- Neutral Sentiment: The company filed its 2025 Form 20-F and published the Q1 press release, slide deck and earnings-call materials — useful for due diligence but not an immediate price driver. JinkoSolar Files 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings-call transcript and investor presentation were posted (useful for guidance/comments that could move the stock later). Investors should review management’s commentary on demand, margins and impairment exposure. JinkoSolar Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed materially (reported ~$1.78B vs. ~$2.34B est.), signalling demand/price pressure in the quarter — a clear negative for near-term top-line recovery and margins. Listen to Conference Call / MarketBeat Earnings Summary
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms (Levi & Korsinsky, Pomerantz) have announced investor investigations tied to a prior large non‑cash impairment and the company’s Q4 2025 GAAP loss — increased legal risk and potential liability can pressure the stock and deter buyers. JKS Investor Alert: Securities Fraud Investigation - Levi & Korsinsky Pomerantz Investor Alert
- Negative Sentiment: Profitability metrics remain negative (negative ROE and net margin), and analysts still forecast negative EPS for the year — structural profitability concerns limit upside until margins and revenue stabilize. What's going on with JinkoSolar stock Wednesday?
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.13.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JKS
About JinkoSolar
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JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. NYSE: JKS is a vertically integrated solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturer headquartered in Shanghai, China. The company specializes in the design, development and production of high-performance solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells and related components. Since its founding in 2006, JinkoSolar has become one of the world's largest solar module suppliers, known for delivering reliable products to utility, commercial and residential customers.
JinkoSolar's product portfolio encompasses a broad range of monocrystalline and polycrystalline PV modules, including half-cell, bifacial and high-efficiency Tiger module series.
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