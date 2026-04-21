Jitendra Mohan Sells 325,693 Shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total value of $56,064,793.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,079,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $702,214,489.08. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jitendra Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Jitendra Mohan sold 10,188 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total value of $1,787,484.60.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Jitendra Mohan sold 2,967 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.60, for a total value of $518,038.20.

On Friday, April 10th, Jitendra Mohan sold 123,750 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $18,522,900.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Jitendra Mohan sold 157,500 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.58, for a total value of $20,723,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Jitendra Mohan sold 94,971 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $11,758,359.51.

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Astera Labs Trading Up 9.2%

NASDAQ ALAB traded up $16.17 on Tuesday, hitting $191.97. The company's stock had a trading volume of 10,826,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,736. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.54 and a 52-week high of $262.90. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $129.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.78, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $249.46 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 25.70%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 167.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 95,409 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Astera Labs by 213.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Astera Labs by 917.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Astera Labs by 102.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 56,952 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Astera Labs by 54.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Astera Labs

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $165.00 price target on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $199.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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