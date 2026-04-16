Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading 1% Higher - Time to Buy?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.2240. 19,744,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 26,433,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Joby Aviation to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $13.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.88 million. The firm's revenue was up 5506.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 12,965 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $105,664.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 147,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,575.70. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 11,530 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $110,918.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 170,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,638,863.20. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,313,239 shares of company stock worth $13,224,279 over the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,488,707 shares of the company's stock valued at $692,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,790,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,671,000 after purchasing an additional 390,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,812,929 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,731,000 after purchasing an additional 512,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,370,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,697,000 after purchasing an additional 271,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,192,109 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company's stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company's core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby's eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company's flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

Further Reading

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