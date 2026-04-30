Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading 5.7% Higher - Should You Buy?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.1970. 22,912,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 26,753,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Joby Aviation this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JOBY shares. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $13.81.

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Joby Aviation Stock Performance

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5506.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

In other news, insider Eric Allison sold 27,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $227,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 750,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,156,986.40. This represents a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,394 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $29,731.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 144,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,263,927.84. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,774,220 shares of company stock valued at $17,386,938. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,948,325 shares of the company's stock worth $806,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,189 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,283,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $32,269,000. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,264,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,384,180 shares of the company's stock worth $44,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company's stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company's core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby's eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company's flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

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