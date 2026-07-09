John Bicket Sells 245,925 Shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 245,925 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $9,042,662.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 94,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,456,380. This trade represents a 72.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, John Bicket sold 17,975 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $631,102.25.

On Thursday, May 28th, John Bicket sold 30,345 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $946,764.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, John Bicket sold 129,021 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $3,873,210.42.

On Tuesday, May 26th, John Bicket sold 104,534 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $3,251,007.40.

On Wednesday, May 13th, John Bicket sold 95,673 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $2,628,137.31.

On Tuesday, May 12th, John Bicket sold 168,227 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $4,807,927.66.

On Thursday, April 30th, John Bicket sold 72,816 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $2,074,527.84.

On Wednesday, April 29th, John Bicket sold 87,227 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $2,533,944.35.

On Tuesday, April 28th, John Bicket sold 103,857 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $3,063,781.50.

On Wednesday, April 15th, John Bicket sold 96,690 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $2,705,386.20.

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Samsara Trading Up 1.4%

IOT stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.94. 4,184,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,315,590. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 369.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.35. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $47.47.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $478.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. Samsara had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 3.32%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Samsara from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Samsara

Institutional Trading of Samsara

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Samsara by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,660,513 shares of the company's stock worth $1,689,565,000 after buying an additional 6,208,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,134,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,174,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,849 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,518,332 shares of the company's stock worth $764,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Samsara by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,878,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $421,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,082 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Samsara by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,213,972 shares of the company's stock worth $397,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,023 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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