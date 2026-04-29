John Frederick Barrett Sells 40,030 Shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR - Get Free Report) major shareholder John Frederick Barrett sold 40,030 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $81,661.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,850,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,336.60. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Frederick Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, John Frederick Barrett sold 136,165 shares of NN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $358,113.95.

On Friday, April 24th, John Frederick Barrett sold 12,199 shares of NN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $30,619.49.

On Thursday, April 23rd, John Frederick Barrett sold 555,305 shares of NN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $1,493,770.45.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, John Frederick Barrett sold 94,380 shares of NN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $217,074.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, John Frederick Barrett sold 55,483 shares of NN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $122,617.43.

On Monday, April 20th, John Frederick Barrett sold 79,757 shares of NN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $178,655.68.

On Friday, April 17th, John Frederick Barrett sold 348,161 shares of NN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $797,288.69.

On Wednesday, April 15th, John Frederick Barrett sold 315,436 shares of NN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $649,798.16.

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NN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. 984,519 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,485. NN, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of $115.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.21. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NNBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on NN from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NN in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered NN from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $3.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NN

Institutional Trading of NN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in NN in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NN in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NN in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company's stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc NASDAQ: NNBR is a diversified industrial manufacturing company specializing in engineered metal components, powder metal parts and friction materials. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops and produces precision-rolled products for powertrain and chassis applications, engineered friction products for brake and transmission systems, and various metal powders used in automotive, industrial and energy markets. Its offerings span a wide range of component sizes and complexity, from thin‐gauge strips for hybrid and electric vehicle applications to high‐volume sintered parts for commercial and consumer products.

The company's operations are organized into three business segments.

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