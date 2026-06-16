John Graham-Cumming Sells 2,520 Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) Director John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.95, for a total value of $594,594.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 494,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at $116,575,108.65. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Graham-Cumming also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $558,381.60.

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Cloudflare Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NET stock traded down $4.52 on Tuesday, reaching $231.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,690,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of -924.75, a PEG ratio of 481.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.57 and a 200-day moving average of $202.00. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.83 and a 12 month high of $276.82.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $639.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.Cloudflare's revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cloudflare from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $241.35.

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More Cloudflare News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,407,646 shares of the company's stock worth $6,389,167,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,018,175 shares of the company's stock worth $1,184,044,000 after purchasing an additional 241,981 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 135.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,394,484 shares of the company's stock worth $906,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,872 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cloudflare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,019,157 shares of the company's stock worth $792,377,000 after acquiring an additional 63,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,964,733 shares of the company's stock worth $850,792,000 after acquiring an additional 49,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company's stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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